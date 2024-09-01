Eight rail tracks constructed at Tk 715b, few trains operate

The authorities constructed a new railway line from Rajbari to Tungipara in Gopalganj at a cost of over Tk 20 billion, to facilitate operation of 14 trains a day on the route. But the reality is in stark contrast as only two trains have been operating on this line since its inauguration by then-prime minister Sheikh Hasina in November 2018.

There are a total of eight railway tracks that the previous government constructed with billions of taka but are yielding little benefit.

The other lines are – Pabna to Dhalar Char, Laksham in Cumilla to Chinki Astana in Chattogram, Dohazari in Chattogram to Cox’s Bazar, Akhaura in Brahmanbaria to Laksham in Cumilla, Khulna to Mongla, Akhaura to Agartala, and Dhaka to Jashore via the Padma bridge.