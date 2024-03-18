Railway fare and land: Losses to mount unless corruption curbed

There were two pieces of news on the same day. Railway minister Zillul Hakim said, "There is 23 thousand acres of railway land encroached upon all over the country. Many have even drawn up false papers and taken over the railway land." The other piece of news was regarding the increase in railway fare. Rather than offering concession to long-distance passengers, the railway has decided to increase revenue by Tk 3 billion (Tk 300 crore) per year. This is to come into effect from 1 April.

It has been learnt from Prothom Alo reports that no concessions in train fare are offered for travel up till 100km. For the next 101 to 225km, a 20 per cent concession is offered. Then from 251 to 400km, a 25 per cent cut in fare is given. The concession for anything above this distance is 30 per cent.