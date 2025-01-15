Govt must say clearly when they would declare proclamation

The Anti-Discrimination Student Movement and the Jatiya Nagorik Committee’s Proclamation Week, aimed at building public support for the “July Proclamation”, concluded on Tuesday. The deadline they set for the interim government to issue the proclamation expires today, Wednesday.

In the meantime, the government announced on Tuesday that an all-party meeting with political parties and other stakeholders will be held Thursday, to finalise the proclamation.

Sources within the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement and the Jatiya Nagorik Committee have stated that the government must clearly communicate when the proclamation will be issued. They are willing to accept an extension if the government provides a reasonable explanation.