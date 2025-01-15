Anti-discrimination student movement, Jatiya Nagorik Committee
Govt must say clearly when they would declare proclamation
The Anti-Discrimination Student Movement and the Jatiya Nagorik Committee’s Proclamation Week, aimed at building public support for the “July Proclamation”, concluded on Tuesday. The deadline they set for the interim government to issue the proclamation expires today, Wednesday.
In the meantime, the government announced on Tuesday that an all-party meeting with political parties and other stakeholders will be held Thursday, to finalise the proclamation.
Sources within the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement and the Jatiya Nagorik Committee have stated that the government must clearly communicate when the proclamation will be issued. They are willing to accept an extension if the government provides a reasonable explanation.
A member of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement’s executive committee, speaking on condition of anonymity to Prothom Alo, said that the platform plans to hold a joint press conference with the Jatiya Nagorik Committee to outline their position regarding the proclamation.
When asked about the government’s announcement of an all-party meeting, Jatiya Nagorik Committee spokesperson Samantha Sharmin told Prothom Alo that they welcome the initiative.
She added that their organisation will hold internal discussions after the deadline ends today, Wednesday, and announce their next steps accordingly.
Earlier, on 31 December last year, the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement and the Jatiya Nagorik Committee had planned to release the “July Proclamation” at the Central Shaheed Minar in Dhaka.
The move generated significant discussion within the political sphere. On 30 December, however, the press wing of the chief adviser announced that the interim government had undertaken an initiative to draft a proclamation based on national consensus.
In response, instead of releasing the proclamation, the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement organised a “March for Unity” at the Central Shaheed Minar on 31 December. During the rally, they set a deadline of 15 January for the government to issue the proclamation.
On 4 January, the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement and the Jatiya Nagorik Committee held a press conference to declare “Proclamation Week” from 6 to 11 January. This was later extended to 14 January.
As part of the campaign, the groups distributed leaflets and engaged in public outreach activities across various districts in eight divisions, including Dhaka and Chattogram, until yesterday.
At a press briefing on 9 January afternoon, Mahfuz Alam, an adviser to the interim government, stated that the government aims to engage with all stakeholders regarding the proclamation.
He noted that this process may take some time.
Despite Mahfuz’s statement, the “Proclamation Week” programme continued as planned. Leaders of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement and the Jatiya Nagorik Committee confirmed that their leaflet distribution and public relations efforts would carry on through today, Wednesday.
This correspondent spoke to six leaders of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement and the Jatiya Nagorik Committee on Tuesday. They revealed that the government had reached out to them informally, requesting additional time to finalise the proclamation. A draft of the proclamation was also shared with them for feedback. Additionally, informal assurances were given that the proclamation would be published within this month.
Several student leaders, speaking on condition of anonymity, stated that the government must make a clear commitment to issue the proclamation within the newly promised timeframe.
They warned that if the proclamation is not issued within that period, they might take their own initiative.
However, opinions within the Jatiya Nagorik Committee and the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement appear divided on this matter.
Jatiya Nagorik Committee member secretary Akhtar Hossain told Prothom Alo Tuesday afternoon that the deadline they set regarding the proclamation ends on Wednesday.
He added that they would announce their next steps after holding organisational discussions.