Different weekly holidays for industrial zones from Friday

The government on Thursday fixed different weekly holidays for industrial zones across the country to ensure a smooth power supply.

Department of Inspection for Factories and Establishments (DIFE) under the labour and employment ministry issued a circular in this regard.

The decision would be effective from 12 August, Friday and would remain effective until further notice.

Under section 114(2) of the Bangladesh Labour Act, 2006, different weekly closing days have been fixed in public interest, said DIFE.

Power, energy and mineral resources ministry in a meeting with business leaders on 7 August proposed different weekly holidays in industrial zones. Considering the existing energy crisis in the country, the business community also agreed with the proposal.

The authorities enforced area-based load shedding across Bangladesh from 19 July to offset energy crisis.

The following is the schedule of weekly holidays for industrial areas:

