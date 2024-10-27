BNP yet to decide over president's removal

Eight representatives from the Jatiya Nagorik Committee and the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement participated in the discussions with BNP leaders.

They included the Jatiya Nagorik Committee convener Nasiruddin Patowari, member secretary Akhtar Hossain, spokesperson Samanta Sharmin, member Ariful Islam, convener of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement Hasnat Abdullah, member secretary Arif Sohail, chief organizer Abdul Hannan, and spokesperson Umama Fatema.

On Saturday night, Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir told Prothom Alo that they listened to the statements of the leaders of the anti-discrimination student movement and the Jatiya Nagorik Committee during the meeting, but no decision was made. The party's standing committee meeting will be held in the next couple of days, where the issue will be discussed.

After the meeting, Hasnat Abdullah, the convener of the anti-discrimination student movement, said, "In today’s meeting, the BNP leaders listened to us. They mentioned that they would discuss this matter within their forum and provide a decision. Our conversation was conducted in a very cordial manner. Hopefully, they will clarify their stance."