Earthquake jolts Dhaka, other parts of country

The epicentre of the quake was the state of Meghalaya in India.

The magnitude of the quake was 5.3 on the Richter scale, said sources from the meteorological department.

The country was jolted by three earthquakes in September. ON 17 September, a quake with a magnitude of 4.2 on the Richter scale, was felt in Dhaka and some other parts of the country. The epicentre was in Tangail, 59 kms north-west of Dhaka.

Earlier, on 11 September, another quake was felt in Sylhet. The epicentre of that quake was the India-Myanmar border area.