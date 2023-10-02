Earthquake jolts Dhaka, other parts of country

Different parts of the country including the capital city, Dhaka, was jolted by an earthquake on Monday evening.
The quake was felt at 6:47 pm. No casualty was reported immediately.
The epicentre of the quake was the state of Meghalaya in India.
The magnitude of the quake was 5.3 on the Richter scale, said sources from the meteorological department.
The country was jolted by three earthquakes in September. ON 17 September, a quake with a magnitude of 4.2 on the Richter scale, was felt in Dhaka and some other parts of the country. The epicentre was in Tangail, 59 kms north-west of Dhaka.
Earlier, on 11 September, another quake was felt in Sylhet. The epicentre of that quake was the India-Myanmar border area.
Besides, another quake was felt on 9 September with the epicentre located in the Kachhar area in Assam of India.
Two earthquakes were felt in Bangladesh in August, one was on 14 August and another one on 29 August. The epicentres were in Sylhet and Kanaighat area of the Bangladesh-India border respectively.