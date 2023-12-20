Families spend 42pc of income on food

Nearly 42 per cent of the total monthly income of a family is spent on food on average while the second highest amount of money is spent in housing and paying different types of utility bills.

The amount of savings is very little compared to the income of a family. The amount is a mere Tk 923 (3 per cent of the total income).

This was revealed in the Household Income and Expenditure Survey (HIES)-2022, conducted by the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS) among 14,400 families across the country. According to the latest census report, there are 41 million families in the country.

The government’s statistics department published the HIES-2022 report recently outlining a sector-wise average household expenditure of a family.