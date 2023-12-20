Families spend 42pc of income on food

Nearly 42 per cent of the total monthly income of a family is spent on food on average while the second highest amount of money is spent in housing and paying different types of utility bills.
The amount of savings is very little compared to the income of a family. The amount is a mere Tk 923 (3 per cent of the total income).
This was revealed in the Household Income and Expenditure Survey (HIES)-2022, conducted by the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS) among 14,400 families across the country. According to the latest census report, there are 41 million families in the country.
The government’s statistics department published the HIES-2022 report recently outlining a sector-wise average household expenditure of a family.
Meeting family expenses has become a critical issue for people in the lower income and lower-middle-income brackets, especially in this time of high inflation and soaring prices of consumer goods. Many individuals are forced to cut back on certain food items to fulfill their basic nutritional needs.
Moreover, expenses for education, healthcare, and other services have witnessed a notable rise. In general, families allocate funds for necessities such as food, health, education, clothing, transportation, housing, and entertainment. Successfully managing a family while addressing all these requirements has become a challenging task.
According to the BBS survey report, the average income of a Bangladeshi family is Tk 32,422 per month, with expenditures amounting to Tk 31,500 across 13 sectors.
Discussing the survey, Mohiuddin, BBS Deputy Director and Director of the survey project, informed Prothom Alo that the rise in people's income aligns with the country's socio-economic development, resulting in a doubling of income within a six-year period.
Furthermore, the nature of expenses has evolved alongside the changing economic conditions. As income levels increase, the percentage of expenditure on food has decreased. Previously, over 50 per cent of income was spent on food, but this has now reduced to 42 per cent, according to his claims.
* More to follow ...