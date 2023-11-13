RMG unrest: 'Jalal didn't join workers' demo, why he was killed'

“My husband was the supervisor of a garments factory. He didn’t join the demonstration of workers, neither he was a labour leader. Why was he killed by stray bullets yet?”

Nargis, the wife of Jalal Uddin, 40, was looking for the answer as to why his husband was killed.

Jalal was injured in stray bullets during a demonstration of garment workers in Gazipur’s Konabari on Wednesday.

He later succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment at Dhaka Medical College Hospital on Saturday night.

With him, the number of garment worker killed in Gazipur rises to two. On Wednesday, a worker named Anjuara Khatun, 30, died during the protest.

Nargis was wailing near the morgue of Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) on Sunday afternoon. Her only child Jannatul Ferdous Bakiya, 9, was crying alongside mother.

Relatives said Jalal was supervisor of a factory owned by Islam Group.

“My husband went to the factory like every other day. He was coming back home as the factory was declared shut due to the protest. He was shot just near the house,” Nargis said.