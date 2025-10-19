Gano Forum signs July National Charter, others urge to follow
Gano Forum, led by Dr Kamal Hossain, has signed the July National Charter. The signing took place today, Saturday at 12:45 pm in the LD Hall of the National Parliament.
Acting President Subrata Chowdhury signed first, followed by General Secretary Mizanur Rahman.
Professor Ali Riaz, Vice-President of the National Consensus Commission, called upon the remaining parties and organisations to sign the Charter.
On 17 October, Gano Forum attended the signing ceremony of the July National Charter held at the South Plaza of the National Parliament but refrained from signing at that time.
The party explained that it awaited the final copy clarifying the amendment of Article 150(2) of the Constitution and the exclusion of the fifth, sixth and seventh schedules. Having now received the final version, the party proceeded to sign today, Sunday.
Before signing, Acting President Subrata Chowdhury stated, “We had said that Article 150(2) must be amended and the Proclamation of Independence retained. Without it, the existence of Bangladesh and the spirit of the Liberation War would be in question. We are pleased that the Commission has decided not to abolish Article 150(2) entirely but to retain the Seventh Schedule. For that reason, we are signing today, Sunday.”
Speaking on behalf of Gano Forum’s Emeritus President Dr Kamal Hossain, General Secretary Mizanur Rahman said that Gano Forum had extended full cooperation to the Consensus Commission and expressed gratitude to the Commission for retaining the Seventh Schedule under Article 150(2) of the Constitution.
Vice-President of the National Consensus Commission Professor Ali Riaz reiterated his call for others to sign the Charter saying, “Those who have yet to sign are important contributors to this Charter. Their discussions, consultations and suggestions have helped shape and refine this document. It is not solely the Commission’s document but a collective political commitment.”
The event was presided over by Professor Ali Riaz and attended by Commission members Safar Raj Hossain, Dr Badiul Alam Majumdar and Dr Iftekharuzzaman. The session was conducted by Monir Haidar, Special Assistant to the Chief Adviser (National Consensus).