Gano Forum signs July National Charter, others urge to follow

Gano Forum, led by Dr Kamal Hossain, has signed the July National Charter. The signing took place today, Saturday at 12:45 pm in the LD Hall of the National Parliament.

Acting President Subrata Chowdhury signed first, followed by General Secretary Mizanur Rahman.

Professor Ali Riaz, Vice-President of the National Consensus Commission, called upon the remaining parties and organisations to sign the Charter.