Politics, rights situation also likely to come up for discussion

The first ever political dialogue between Bangladesh and the European Union will begin in Dhaka Thursday and both the sides are interested to elevate the partnership to a strategic level.

It is expected that through this dialogue an institutional structure of political relation between Dhaka and the 27-member European bloc will be set up.

State minister for foreign affairs Md Shahriar Alam will lead the Bangladesh side while European Union’s external action service deputy secretary-general for political affairs Enrique Mora will lead the EU delegation.

Human rights, good governance, security, climate change threats, and various global and regional issues will be discussed in the political dialogue.