UN Human Rights chief Volker Turk arrives in Dhaka

The UN HR chief will also hold meetings with a number of advisers for different ministries, the chief justice, the army chief and the heads of several reform commissions.

Turk will also make an address at Dhaka University, where he will meet with the students involved in the recent protest movement.

He will have meetings with UN agencies and members of diplomatic missions in Bangladesh as well.

The high commissioner will hold a news conference in Dhaka at the end of his mission on Wednesday afternoon.