US remains major economic, development partner for Bangladesh for decades: PM Hasina

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Monday sought support of the United States (US) businessmen in Bangladesh’s journey to become a developed and “smart” country by 2041.

“I call on you to remain with us as partners in our journey to a developed, prosperous, and smart Bangladesh by 2041,” she said while addressing a US-Bangladesh Business Council delegation at her official residence, Ganabhaban, in the capital this morning.

“We aspire to become a “Smart Nation” by 2041. Here, we need your support in increasing our global competitiveness and expanding our export base,” she said.