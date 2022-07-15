Dhaka calls for strengthening global solidarity, well-coordinated response to global challenges

Shahriar was addressing a ministerial roundtable titled ‘Accelerating achievement of the SDGs by 2030: addressing on-going crises and overcoming challenges’ at the high-level political forum (HLPF) 2022 at the UN Headquarters in New York on Thursday.

The permanent representative of Bangladesh to the UN Ambassador Rabab Fatima and high-level official were present at the event.

Highlighting the impacts of multiple and overlapping crises such as the Covid-19 pandemic, climate change, and the war in Ukraine, along with other protracted conflicts, the state minister said, “In Bangladesh, we have been able to show strong resilience to tackle the impacts of these crises."

He said Bangladesh rolled out 22 billion dollars of stimulus to keep our economy afloat. "The social safety net was extensively expanded. Besides, we also spent billions of dollars on vaccines”.

The state minister further said Bangladesh’s "whole-of-society" approach, national data repository system, SDG tracker, and localisation efforts have paved the way to accelerate the SDGs implementation.

Putting spotlight on Bangladesh's innovative, inclusive, and people-centered adaptation strategies, the state minister stressed on the high importance of global solidarity and partnership to tackle the adverse impacts of Climate Change.