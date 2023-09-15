Govt expresses utter disappointment at EU parliament resolution

The government has expressed its "utter disappointment" disagreeing with the text of the adoption of a resolution by the European Parliament on Thursday on "Human rights situation in Bangladesh, notably the case of "Odhikar".
"The timing and language of the joint motion, tabled by some political groups in the European Parliament, for making judgmental comments over sub-judice matters and a court verdict on two 'Odhikar' officials delivered on Thursday in Dhaka is reflective of their intention of interfering into the independent judiciary of a sovereign state," said the foreign ministry in a statement.
It said the independent judiciary of Bangladesh continues to ensure that judicial proceedings are conducted openly and fairly, and that the rights of the parties are fully respected.
"Bangladesh judiciary decides matters before them based on evidence and in accordance with the law, without any restrictions, influences, inducements, pressures, threats or interferences, direct or indirect, from any quarter or for any reason," read the statement.
The government is appalled by the favoritism, reflected in the European Parliament's resolution, to 'Odhikar' - a non-compliant and politically biased entity with proven record of circulating misinformation, and an accomplice of vested quarters that promote terrorism and violent extremism, said the foreign ministry.
"It's a fact known to all that Adilur Rahman Khan, secretary of 'Odhikar', was appointed deputy attorney general by the BNP-Jamaat government and worked in that capacity for five years from 2001 to 2006," said the statement.
Therefore, it said, 'Odhikar' is not at all a neutral or independent organisation that it tries to claim and is unfortunately believed by some in the international community.
"To support and promote an organisation like 'Odhikar' in the name of upholding civic and democratic space is tantamount to adoption of a totally subjective, selective, and partisan approach and is a clear manifestation of double standard by those who speak of defending human rights of the victims on one hand and make exposed and imposing attempts to protect the alleged violator on the other," the statement read.
The foreign ministry said that Bangladesh deeply valued its 50-year long growing partnership with the European Union and all its Institutions including the European Parliament and expected continuation of the same through meaningful engagement based on the principles of mutual respect and non-interference into each other's internal affairs.