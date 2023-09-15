Govt expresses utter disappointment at EU parliament resolution

Therefore, it said, 'Odhikar' is not at all a neutral or independent organisation that it tries to claim and is unfortunately believed by some in the international community.

"To support and promote an organisation like 'Odhikar' in the name of upholding civic and democratic space is tantamount to adoption of a totally subjective, selective, and partisan approach and is a clear manifestation of double standard by those who speak of defending human rights of the victims on one hand and make exposed and imposing attempts to protect the alleged violator on the other," the statement read.

The foreign ministry said that Bangladesh deeply valued its 50-year long growing partnership with the European Union and all its Institutions including the European Parliament and expected continuation of the same through meaningful engagement based on the principles of mutual respect and non-interference into each other's internal affairs.