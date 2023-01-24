Rozina Islam case: Article 19 urges govt to drop the case

Rozina, who investigated stories of government corruption and mismanagement of the health sector in Bangladesh during the Covid-19 pandemic, was tortured and attacked on 17 May 2021, when she went to the health ministry on professional duty.

She was detained for about six hours and was later shown arrested under the archaic ‘Official Secrets Act’. Since then, Rozina has been facing charges of up to 14 years in prison or even the death penalty.

The filing of the case against her drew flak from netizens and a cross-section of people. It also triggered strong protests from journalists and different local and international organisations.