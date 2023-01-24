Rozina Islam case: CPJ disappointed, TIB shocked at new court order for further investigation

International organisation for protecting the rights of journalists Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ), has expressed its deep disappointment with the court's order directing the authorities to further investigate the case against Prothom Alo's special correspondent Rozina Islam. Besides Transparency International (TI) termed this new development shocking.

In a tweet, CPJ on Monday said, the police investigators plead to dismiss the case filed against Prothom Alo journalist Rozina Islam. However, a Dhaka court ordered further investigation into the case. CPJ is deeply disappointed with this. This relentless harassment must come to an immediate end.