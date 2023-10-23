22 public holidays next year, two on Fridays

There are 22 public holidays in the next year, two days have fallen on Friday, the weekly holiday.

The cabinet on Monday approved the list of government holidays at a cabinet meeting held at the prime minister's office.

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina presided over the meeting. Later, cabinet secretary Md Mahbub Hossain disclosed the decision at a press briefing at the secretariat.

In the current year, eight holidays have fallen on Fridays and Saturdays.

At the end of every year, the cabinet approved the list of government holidays for the next year.