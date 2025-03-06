UN suggests series of measures for political space, economic governance

The UN rights office has proposed a series of measures for expanded political freedom and punitive actions to enforce economic governance in the aftermath of the last year's July-August uprising.

"Ensure a safe and enabling environment for free and genuine elections, including by respecting fundamental freedoms," said a report of the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) titled Human Rights Violations and Abuses related to the Protests of July and August 2024 in Bangladesh.

The report, released last month from OHCHR headquarters in Geneva, urged Bangladesh authorities to entrench the reintroduction of "appropriate special measures, especially for the period prior to elections, to ensure a level playing field for all participating in political parties and candidates".