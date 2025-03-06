UN suggests series of measures for political space, economic governance
The UN rights office has proposed a series of measures for expanded political freedom and punitive actions to enforce economic governance in the aftermath of the last year's July-August uprising.
"Ensure a safe and enabling environment for free and genuine elections, including by respecting fundamental freedoms," said a report of the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) titled Human Rights Violations and Abuses related to the Protests of July and August 2024 in Bangladesh.
The report, released last month from OHCHR headquarters in Geneva, urged Bangladesh authorities to entrench the reintroduction of "appropriate special measures, especially for the period prior to elections, to ensure a level playing field for all participating in political parties and candidates".
It called for strengthening oversight institutions that balance the influence of political parties on governance alongside taking urgent measures, using existing legislation, to freeze and seize assets linked to ill-gotten gains from loan embezzlement and other large-scale corruption schemes.
"Strengthen the right to participation in the democratic process through ensuring that citizens and rights-holders are more actively and directly involved in the conduct of public affairs and decision-making processes, including through citizen-led participatory mechanisms," the report read.
The OHCHR called upon the authorities ensuring that the internal management of parties respects human rights principles through consultation with them and refrain from political party bans that would undermine a return to a genuine multi-party democracy and effectively "disenfranchise a large part of the Bangladeshi electorate".
"Effectively implement laws and regulations providing for substantive equality between men and women in political and public life, including through temporary special measures where necessary and appropriate," the report read.
It said where ill-gotten gains have been transferred out of the country, recipient jurisdictions should closely work together with the Bangladeshi authorities to ensure that such assets are immediately frozen and then seized and repatriated in due process.
The OHCHR said anti-corruption legislation should be strictly and evenly enforced, and that all those involved in corruption, particularly high-level officials, politicians, and influential business owners, are prosecuted.
It proposed enhancement of the independence and efficacy of the Anti-Corruption Commission, including by ensuring the independence of its members and providing it with adequate legal staff capacity.
"Strengthen (as well) institutions responsible for managing public finances, ensuring that they are equipped to ensure fiscal transparency and accountability," the report said.
The OHCHR called for taking urgent legislative and executive measures against cartels and oligopolies undermining fair competition in Bangladesh's economy and abusing their dominant market positions vis-...-vis consumers.
"Repeal legislative and economic measures unduly favoring diversification to reduce vulnerability to sector-specific shocks, ensure that growth benefits the broader population and provides opportunities to new graduates and unemployed people," the report read.
The OHCHR called for implementing a more equitable tax system, including by focusing more on direct taxes, especially income and wealth taxes for high-income individuals and corporations, and abolishing tax breaks provided out of political favouritism.
"Enhance the protection of workers, including through amendments to the Labour Act, to protect workers' freedom of association, intensify labour inspections, improve work conditions, particularly for women, ensure a fair minimum wage, and address acts of anti-union discrimination, unfair labour practices and violence against workers."
OHCHR encouraged Bangladesh the government to extend it a standing invitation to support the authorities' efforts to address human rights concerns and institute relevant reforms.
"In addition, OHCHR recommends further independent and impartial investigations of violations and abuses that have occurred, including in relation to the protests, with a view to supporting accountability and preventing the recurrence of violations," the report also said.