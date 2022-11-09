Bangladesh will work with UN to protect human rights: Anisul

Law, justice and parliamentary affairs minister Anisul Huq has said Bangladesh will work together with the office of the United Nations (UN) High Commissioner for Human Rights for the promotion and protection of human rights.

The minister said this during a meeting with the newly appointed UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Turk, in Geneva on Tuesday, according to a press release, received on Wednesday.

Anisul reiterated the current government's firm commitment to protect and uphold human rights, the release added.