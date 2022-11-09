Bangladesh will work with UN to protect human rights: Anisul

He also called for a stronger and more effective role of the United Nations to make the efforts of repatriating the Rohingyas successful.
The law minister informed High Commissioner Volker Turk about working closely with his office on the Digital Security Act.
High commissioner Volker Turk lauded the humanitarian generosity of the Bangladesh government for providing shelter to the Rohingyas.
At the beginning of the meeting, the law minister greeted the newly appointed high commissioner for human rights.
Permanent representative and ambassador of Bangladesh to the United Nations Office in Geneva Md Mostafizur Rahman was present, among others, on the occasion.
During his visit to Geneva, Anisul also made a courtesy call on the newly appointed International Labour Organisation (ILO) Director General Gilbert F. Houngbo.
He informed the ILO Director-General about the various steps taken by the Bangladesh government to protect labour rights.
State minister for labour and employment Begum Munnujan Sufian was also present there, the release said.