Khaleda Zia's physical condition improving

He said physicians are intensively monitoring Begum Zia’s treatment at the London Clinic as her health check-ups are also underway.

“She is spending time with her family. She is very happy and smiling. Please pray for Madam,” said Zahid.

UK BNP president MA Malek said Begum Zia is doing very well now. BNP Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman, is always with her mother as well as her daughter-in-law Zubaida Rahman and granddaughters are there.