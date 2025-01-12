Khaleda Zia's physical condition improving
The physical condition of BNP chairperson and former prime minister Begum Khaleda Zia, who is undergoing treatment at London Clinic in the United Kingdom, is improving.
Bangladeshi journalist staying in London Shaheed Shafique quoted BNP standing committee member and chairperson’s personal physician AZM Zahid Hossain as saying, "Madam is better today than Thursday, her physical condition is improving.”
He said physicians are intensively monitoring Begum Zia’s treatment at the London Clinic as her health check-ups are also underway.
“She is spending time with her family. She is very happy and smiling. Please pray for Madam,” said Zahid.
UK BNP president MA Malek said Begum Zia is doing very well now. BNP Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman, is always with her mother as well as her daughter-in-law Zubaida Rahman and granddaughters are there.
She was admitted to London Clinic on 8 January for advanced medical treatment. In this specialized hospital, she is undergoing treatment under the supervision of specialist physician Professor Dr. Patrick Kennedy.
Begum Khaleda Zia arrived at London's Heathrow International Airport at 2:55 PM (Bangladesh Time) in a special air ambulance equipped with modern medical facilities sent by the Emir of Qatar from Dhaka via Qatar.
After completing immigration procedures at the airport, she was taken directly to the London Clinic and admitted under Professor Kennedy after reviewing previous medical reports.