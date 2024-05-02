Khaleda Zia returns home from hospital

BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia returned to her Gulshan residence on Thursday night after receiving treatment for just a day at Evercare Hospital in the capital.

"She was discharged from the hospital as per the advice of the medical board. The board took the decision after reviewing her medical test reports," said her personal physician, AZM Zahid Hossain.

He said the BNP chairperson will now be provided with proper treatment at home, reports UNB.

The BNP chief left the hospital at 8:20pm and reached home around 9:00pm, said BNP media cell member Sayrul Kabir Khan.