Foreign election observers: Changes to be made in guidelines 

The Election Commission (EC) has taken the initiative to bring changes to the guidelines for foreign election observers ahead of the upcoming national parliament elections. The EC has taken this initiative after a meeting with the foreign ministry.

A guideline had been drawn up in 2018 for foreign observers to monitor the elections. EC officials state that this will be updated. The EC secretariat will convene a joint meeting with the Ministry of Home Affairs, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, and the National Board of Revenue. This meeting is scheduled to take place on 23 August. The existing guidelines will be subject to review during this session.