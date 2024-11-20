Salman, Anisul, Menon, Shajahan, Kamal, Dipu Moni in same dock for 45 minutes
It was nine o’ clock. Judge of Dhaka Chief Metropolitan Magistrate appeared in the courtroom.
In the dock before the judge stood former prime minister Sheikh Hasina’s adviser Salman F Rahman, former ministers Anisul Haque, Rashed Khan Menon, Shajahan Khan, state ministers Kamal Ahmed Majumder and Zunaid Ahmed Palak and deputy minister Abdullah Al Islam Jacob. They all were handcuffed on the left hand.
As the court’s proceedings began, a police officer present called out the name of Abdullah Al Islam Jacob. The former deputy minister raised his right hand.
The prosecutors at that time informed the court that a person named Shamim Hawlader was shot dead at the city’s Rupnagar on 20 July during the anti-discrimination student movement. Jacob is an accused of the case. The public prosecutors sought remand for Jacob in the case.
Jacob’s lawyer opposed the remand prayer. Later Jacob himself spoke in defence.
“Your honour, I was a member of parliament of Bhola’s Char Fesson. I never did politics in Dhaka. I have never gone to Dhaka’s Rupnagar in my life. Yet I have been arraigned for a murder with Rupnagar police station. This case is harassing. I want justice from the court.”
After hearing from both prosecutors and defence, the court granted three-day remand for Jacob.
Then came the remand hearing of former law minister Anisul Huq. The defence said a youth named Fazlul Karim was shot dead at Uttara’s Jashim Uddin road on 5 August. Anisul is one of the prime accused in the case.
Anisul’s lawyer denied his client’s involvement with the killing.
The court granted a five-day remand for him. Anisul was standing dejected at that moment.
Anisul has been accused in a total of 55 cases. He has been granted 43-day remand in seven cases.
Salman’s overtures to Dipu Moni
During the hearing of Jacob and Anisul, Workers Party of Bangladesh president Rashed Khan Menon was standing at a corner of the dock.
A police officer then called out Menon, Shajahan and Anisul . They responded. The court then ordered to arrest the trio in a murder case filed with Mohammadpur police station.
At 9:00am, female cops brought former education minister Dipu Moni to the dock. As she took off the helmet from her head, Salman F Rahman, who was already in the dock made an overture to Dipu Moni. They talked for around two to three minutes.
Later Dipu Moni was arrested in a murder case with Paltan police station. Zunaid, Menon and Anisul also talked with Dipu Moni later.
Kamal Ahmed Majumder was shown arrested in a murder case filed with Mirpur police station.
The judge left the courtroom after hearing for around 45 minutes.
All accused persons talked to their respective lawyers from the beginning to the end of the hearing.
After the judge left the court, Menon was the first person to wear a helmet followed by Anisul, Shajahan, Dipu Moni and Zunaid. They were taken into custody from the courtroom.
Police as well as army men were deployed in the court premises in the morning.
Brought to court in early morning
Sheikh Hasina's government was toppled in a student-led uprising on 5 August. Anisul and Salman were the first top brass of the previous government to be arrested on 13 August. As they were produced before the court the following day, they were hurled eggs. Dipu Moni and several other leaders were harassed the same way. After this, hearings of their cases are being held in the early morning. They are being brought to the court after 6:30am. Today was no exception.
At least 90 former ministers, bureaucrats, Awami League leaders, journalists including persons from different backgrounds have been arrested so far.
A total of 253 cases have so far been filed against Sheikh Hasina in Dhaka and elsewhere. Salman has been arraigned in 48 cases, Rashed Khan Menon in 22 cases, Zunaid Ahmed Palak in 47 cases and Dipu Moni in 20 cases.