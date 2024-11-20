Salman, Anisul, Menon, Shajahan, Kamal, Dipu Moni in same dock for 45 minutes

It was nine o’ clock. Judge of Dhaka Chief Metropolitan Magistrate appeared in the courtroom.

In the dock before the judge stood former prime minister Sheikh Hasina’s adviser Salman F Rahman, former ministers Anisul Haque, Rashed Khan Menon, Shajahan Khan, state ministers Kamal Ahmed Majumder and Zunaid Ahmed Palak and deputy minister Abdullah Al Islam Jacob. They all were handcuffed on the left hand.

As the court’s proceedings began, a police officer present called out the name of Abdullah Al Islam Jacob. The former deputy minister raised his right hand.

The prosecutors at that time informed the court that a person named Shamim Hawlader was shot dead at the city’s Rupnagar on 20 July during the anti-discrimination student movement. Jacob is an accused of the case. The public prosecutors sought remand for Jacob in the case.

Jacob’s lawyer opposed the remand prayer. Later Jacob himself spoke in defence.

“Your honour, I was a member of parliament of Bhola’s Char Fesson. I never did politics in Dhaka. I have never gone to Dhaka’s Rupnagar in my life. Yet I have been arraigned for a murder with Rupnagar police station. This case is harassing. I want justice from the court.”