BGB strongly condemns border killing at meeting with BSF

The Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) Rangpur region and the Indian Border Security Force (BSF) North Bengal frontier held a courtesy meeting at the Banglabandha-Phulbari ICP on the Bangladesh-India border around 12:00 pm on Thursday, said a BGB release here Friday.

At the meeting, BGB strongly protested and condemned the killings at the border while a 15-year old Bangladeshi youth Jayanta Kumar Singh was shot dead by BSF at Baliadangi point in Thakurgaon on 9 September.