BGB strongly condemns border killing at meeting with BSF
The Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) Rangpur region and the Indian Border Security Force (BSF) North Bengal frontier held a courtesy meeting at the Banglabandha-Phulbari ICP on the Bangladesh-India border around 12:00 pm on Thursday, said a BGB release here Friday.
At the meeting, BGB strongly protested and condemned the killings at the border while a 15-year old Bangladeshi youth Jayanta Kumar Singh was shot dead by BSF at Baliadangi point in Thakurgaon on 9 September.
BGB’s Thakurgaon sector commander Colonel Muhammad Towhidur Rahman confirmed this to BSS Thursday night.
In response to the meeting, inspector general (IG) of BSF North Bengal frontier Shri Surya Kumar Sharma expressed regret for the unexpected incident by the BSF.
He further assured the BGB delegation that the BSF would not open fire on any Bangladeshi citizens in the border areas in future, the BGB official added.
The meeting was also attended, among others, by Rangpur region commander of the BGB Brigadier General Khandaker Shafiquzzaman, deputy inspector generals (DIGs) of the Siliguri and Kishanganj Sectors and other BGB and BSF officials.
Both the paramilitary forces also agreed to work jointly on curbing cross-border crimes, preventing illegal border crossing and raising awareness among the citizens of both the countries residing in the border areas.