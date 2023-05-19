Three teachers suspended for ‘refusal’ to accept award from state minister

Two other suspended teachers are Md. Shafiqul Islam (awarded), head teacher of Islampur Government Primary School in Baliakandi in Rajbari and Md. Mahbubur Rahman, an assistant teacher at Hinda Government Primary School in Khetlal, Joypurhat.

Shafiqul Islam declined to talk about the matter when Prothom Alo contacted him over phone on Thursday night.

It was learned from the order of the primary education department regarding taking action against the three teachers, that rehearsal of the National Primary Education Week-2023 and Shiksha Padak (education medal) 2019 and 2022 programme was held at Osmani Memorial Auditorium in Dhaka on 11 March.

When the parents and a few teachers who were present there came to know that state minister for primary and mass education Zakir Hossain will hand over the medals, they demanded that the award be handed over by the prime minister. Some of the teachers and guardians spoke in interviews and encouraged others to speak in interviews too. There were video clips of the incident as well. The Director General of the Directorate of Primary Education, Shah Rezwan Hayat, in March ordered to take punitive action against the people involved with the incident. The DG ordered this at a coordination meeting of the DPE.