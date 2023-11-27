India has full confidence in Bangladesh's commitment to fair election: Foreign secy

Foreign secretary Masud Bin Momen has said India has confidence in Bangladesh's commitment to hold a free and fair election in a peaceful manner.

"India thinks that the election is an internal matter of Bangladesh. They will not interfere here. Delhi wants to see elections being held according to the constitution of Bangladesh," the foreign secretary made the remark while briefing the newsmen at his ministry on Sunday about the outcome of the Bangladesh-India foreign secretary level meeting in New Delhi.