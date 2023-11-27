India has full confidence in Bangladesh's commitment to fair election: Foreign secy

Foreign secretary Masud Bin Momen has said India has confidence in Bangladesh's commitment to hold a free and fair election in a peaceful manner.
"India thinks that the election is an internal matter of Bangladesh. They will not interfere here. Delhi wants to see elections being held according to the constitution of Bangladesh," the foreign secretary made the remark while briefing the newsmen at his ministry on Sunday about the outcome of the Bangladesh-India foreign secretary level meeting in New Delhi.
He also disclosed the agenda discussed during the meeting.
When asked about the discussion ahead of elections in Bangladesh and India, the foreign secretary said elections will be held in both the countries, but the election in Bangladesh will be held first.
Mentioning that India has been informed about Bangladesh's preparations for the elections, Masud Bin Momen said, "India thinks that it is an internal matter of Bangladesh. Elections will be held in Bangladesh in accordance with the country's constitution and the constitutional process. India has shown its confidence in Bangladesh's commitment to hold free and fair elections in a peaceful manner."
In response to the question whether India has any concerns about the elections, the foreign secretary said, "India has no concerns. India has full confidence in Bangladesh's processes.”
Masud Bin Momen said that in recent times, several consignments of firearms and subversive materials were intercepted in the border. Bangladesh informed India about the matter and requested them to take stern actions to stop such smuggling.
The foreign secretary met with the diplomats of those countries that have diplomatic ties with Bangladesh but no embassy in Dhaka. He discussed Bangladesh's preparation for its elections during the meeting.
When asked whether someone raised the question about the roadmap of free and fair election, he replied, “No, nobody asked.”