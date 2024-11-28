Seven more die of dengue in 24 hrs

Seven more deaths were reported from dengue in 24 hours till Thursday morning, raising the number of fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease in Bangladesh to 482 this year.

Among the recent fatalities, two occurred in Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC), one in Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC), two in the Dhaka division, and one each in the Khulna and Barishal divisions (outside the city corporations).