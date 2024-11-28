Seven more die of dengue in 24 hrs
Seven more deaths were reported from dengue in 24 hours till Thursday morning, raising the number of fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease in Bangladesh to 482 this year.
Among the recent fatalities, two occurred in Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC), one in Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC), two in the Dhaka division, and one each in the Khulna and Barishal divisions (outside the city corporations).
During the period, 837 more patients were hospitalised with viral fever, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
Of them, 171 dengue patients were admitted in hospital under Dhaka North City Corporation while 115 were hospitalized in Dhaka South City Corporation.
Some 3,265 patients are receiving treatment in different hospitals across the country.
A total of 90,440 dengue cases have been reported since January 1, 2024.
Last year, 1,705 people lost their lives due to dengue, making it the deadliest year on record.
The DGHS recorded 321,179 dengue cases and 3, 18,749 recoveries last year.