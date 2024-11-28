Chattogram lawyer murder
Court activities suspended today too, capital punishment of killers demanded
The activities of courts in Chattogram remain suspended for the second day today over the murder of lawyer Saiful Islam.
No hearing has been held in 74 courts in Chattogram on Thursday. The flag of the District Lawyers Association is kept at half mast in the morning. The lawyers hold protests wearing black badges.
Former students' organisations of the law departments from private universities organised a human chain in the court premises, demanding the arrest and execution of the accused in the lawyer's murder case.
Among them were representatives from International Islamic University, Premier University, Southern University, and Port City International University.
They are calling for the execution of the murderers of lawyer Saiful. The human chain took place from 11:45am to 1:00pm. Additionally, several organisations, including the Jatiyatabadi Ainjibi Forum, also held a human chain at the court premises.
Chittagong District Bar Association president Nazim Uddin Chowdhury, speaking to Prothom Alo, lawyers are protesting the murder by wearing black badges. After the Zuhr prayer, a special prayer was held at the Court Hill mosque for the forgiveness of the soul of the murdered lawyer, Saiful Islam.
While visiting on the spot, it was found that grieving lawyers were mourning the loss of their colleague. In front of the Sonali Bank at the court premises, some lawyers were seen reminiscing. One of them, Moinul Islam, told Prothom Alo that on the day of the incident, his motorcycle was vandalized by followers of Chinmoy Das in the court premises. Saiful had expressed regret upon hearing this news, and later, he participated in a protest march against the attack and vandalism, where he was killed.
The city police deputy commissioner (Prosecution) ANM Humayun Kabir, speaking to Prothom Alo, said all court activities in Chittagong have been suspended, and no hearings are taking place. The cases are being postponed to a later date. Knowing in advance about the court's closure for the second day, the litigants did not come to the court, although a few people arrived and left.
On Tuesday afternoon, lawyer Saiful Islam hacked to death near the main entrance of the Chattogram court building, in the area adjacent to Rangam Cinema Hall. At least 37 people, including 10 police officers, were injured in the clash that followed.
Police filed three separate cases against the attackers for obstructing justice and assault. As of now, 28 people have been arrested in connection with the incidents, eight of whom are arrested on charges of murder. Police are identifying the individuals involved by examining video footage of the hacking and beating.
Around 12:30pm on Tuesday, the bail plea of Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari, arrested in a case of sedition, was denied at the Chittagong court. He was then placed in a prison van for transport to jail. During this time, Chinmoy's followers blocked the van and started protesting.
The police and Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) dispersed the protesters with batons and sound grenades, leading to clashes. After two and a half hours, at around 3:00pm, Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari was taken to jail.
Chinmoy Krishna was arrested at Dhaka's Shahjalal International Airport last Monday afternoon, and later brought to Chattogram. On 31 October, Firoz Khan, the general secretary of the BNP's Chandgaon Mohra Ward, filed a sedition case against Chinmoy Krishna and 19 others at the Kotwali police station. Firoz Khan was subsequently expelled from the BNP.