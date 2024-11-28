Court activities suspended today too, capital punishment of killers demanded

The activities of courts in Chattogram remain suspended for the second day today over the murder of lawyer Saiful Islam.

No hearing has been held in 74 courts in Chattogram on Thursday. The flag of the District Lawyers Association is kept at half mast in the morning. The lawyers hold protests wearing black badges.

Former students' organisations of the law departments from private universities organised a human chain in the court premises, demanding the arrest and execution of the accused in the lawyer's murder case.