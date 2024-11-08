Rickshaw that carried Nafiz's body to be displayed in memorial museum
The rickshaw that carried the body of Golam Nafiz, a martyr of the student movement, will be preserved as a memorial at the July Mass Uprising Memorial Museum.
This was announced by Adviser to the Ministry of Posts, Telecommunications and Information Technology and the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Nahid Islam, during a visit to view the rickshaw at Ganabhaban on Thursday.
Adviser Nahid Islam expressed gratitude to the rickshaw puller, Mohammad Nuru, for his bravery in transporting the body and assured him of financial support as he formally handed over the rickshaw at Ganabhaban.
According to a notification from the Ministry of Posts, Telecommunications, and Information Technology, Adviser Nahid Islam had immediately ordered his office to locate the rickshaw and the rickshaw puller after seeing a video report titled 'Nuru Sold the Rickshaw Carrying the Lifeless Body of Nafiz' published in Prothom Alo on 5 November.
When contacted, Mohammad Nuru revealed that he had sold the rickshaw to London-based expatriate Ahsanul Kabir Siddiqui for Tk 35,000.
Upon being contacted, Ahsanul Kabir Siddiqui expressed his willingness to donate the rickshaw to the July Mass Uprising Memorial Museum.
Following this, the rickshaw was officially handed over to Mahfuz Alam, Special Assistant to the Joint Convener of the July Mass Uprising Memorial Museum and Principal Adviser to the chief adviser Dr Muhammad Yunus.
Golam Nafiz was shot dead under the footbridge at Farmgate in the capital on August 4 during the student uprising. His flag-draped head hung lifelessly on one side of the rickshaw's footrest, while his limp legs dangled on the other.
Rickshaw puller Mohammad Nuru placed Nafiz's hand on the rod of the rickshaw, which was tangled with its chain. At that moment, police were attacking, and bullets were raining down. Despite the chaos, Nuru rushed toward the hospital with Nafiz’s body.