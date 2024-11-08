Rickshaw that carried Nafiz's body to be displayed in memorial museum

Adviser Nahid Islam expressed gratitude to the rickshaw puller, Mohammad Nuru, for his bravery in transporting the body and assured him of financial support as he formally handed over the rickshaw at Ganabhaban.

According to a notification from the Ministry of Posts, Telecommunications, and Information Technology, Adviser Nahid Islam had immediately ordered his office to locate the rickshaw and the rickshaw puller after seeing a video report titled 'Nuru Sold the Rickshaw Carrying the Lifeless Body of Nafiz' published in Prothom Alo on 5 November.

When contacted, Mohammad Nuru revealed that he had sold the rickshaw to London-based expatriate Ahsanul Kabir Siddiqui for Tk 35,000.