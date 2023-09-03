12 kg LPG price goes up by Tk 144 in September

Price of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) has increased further to Tk 107.01 per kg for the month of September from Tk 94.96 in August and now the retail customers will have to pay an additional Tk 12 per kg, reports UNB.
Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (BERC) announced the new price, saying that the retail consumers will now get a 12kg LPG cylinder at Tk 1,284 including VAT instead of the previous price of Tk 1,140.
It means that the customers of 12 kg LPG will have to spend additional Tk 144 for cooking purposes.
In August, the price of 12 kg LPG gas rose by Tk 141.
Prices of other sizes of LPG cylinders - from 5.5kg to 45kg - will go up rationally, Md Nurul Amin, the chairman of BERC, said at a press briefing on Sunday at the BERC office in Dhaka.
The new prices will be effective from 6:00pm today (3 September, 2023).
As per the BERC decision, the price of "auto gas" (LPG used for motor vehicles) also increased to Tk 58.87 per litre (including VAT) from Tk 52.17 per litre. The rise is Tk 6.7 per litre.
The price of LPG, marketed by state-owned LP Gas Company, will remain the same as it is locally produced with a market share of less than 5 per cent.
BERC officials said the LPG price will witness an increase in the local market due to the increase in the prices of Saudi CP (contract price).
Bangladeshi LPG operators normally import their products from the Middle-East market on the basis of Saudi CP.
LPG witnessed the highest price at Tk 1,498 (per 12kg cylinder) in the local market in February this year following the start of the Russia-Ukraine war in February last year.