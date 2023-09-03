12 kg LPG price goes up by Tk 144 in September

Price of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) has increased further to Tk 107.01 per kg for the month of September from Tk 94.96 in August and now the retail customers will have to pay an additional Tk 12 per kg, reports UNB.

Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (BERC) announced the new price, saying that the retail consumers will now get a 12kg LPG cylinder at Tk 1,284 including VAT instead of the previous price of Tk 1,140.

It means that the customers of 12 kg LPG will have to spend additional Tk 144 for cooking purposes.

In August, the price of 12 kg LPG gas rose by Tk 141.