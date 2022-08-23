US donates additional 10m Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine doses to Bangladesh

The US government has donated another 10 million (1 crore) doses of Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine to Bangladesh via COVAX to help the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare continue expanding vaccinations to teens and adults across the country.

This delivery brings the total number of all US vaccines to over 85 million (8.5 crore) doses, said the US Embassy in Dhaka on Tuesday.

More than two-thirds of all international Covid-19 vaccine donations to Bangladesh have come from the United States.