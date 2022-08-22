Tea plantation workers resume work at Tk 120 daily wage at PM's behest

Moulvibazar deputy commissioner Nahid Ahsan presided over the meeting, where police super Mohammad Zakaria, deputy director at Sreemangal office of divisional labour department Mohammad Nahidul Islam, Bangladesh Tea Plantation Workers’ Union acting secretary Nipen Paul, vice-president Pankaj Kanda, organising secretary Bijoy Hazra among other were present.

The district administration convened the meeting at the order of prime minister Sheikh Hasina following the labour discontent at the tea estates in the country, said local administration and several sources present at the meeting.

High officials of administration, police, and different intelligence agencies and leaders of Bangladesh Tea Plantation Workers’ Union attended the meeting that started at 9:00pm Sunday and ended at around 3:00am Monday.

The decisions taken at the meeting were recorded on the official letterhead of the Moulvibazar deputy commissioner and declared. It said the Bangladesh Tea Plantation Workers’ Union, with trust in the prime minister and relying on her and at her honour, will call off their strike and resume work on Monday. The plantation workers will work at their current daily wage of Tk 120. Later, the wage will be fixed through a videoconferencing with the prime minister. The tea plantation workers have requested for the video conference before the coming holy Durga Puja. The Prime Minister’s Office will inform them the details through the deputy commissioner. Other demands of the tea plantation workers will be submitted in writing to the deputy commissioner and those will be sent to the PMO. And, following the tradition, the tea estate owners will pay the workers the wage for the days they were demonstrating.