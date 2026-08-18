Letter sent to NCB seeking Interpol ‘red notice’ for former army chief Aziz

A letter has been sent seeking the issuance of an ‘Interpol red notice’ to arrest former army chief General Aziz Ahmed, an accused in a case involving crimes against humanity.

The letter was sent to the National Central Bureau (NCB) of Bangladesh Police by the Office of the Chief Prosecutor of the International Crimes Tribunal. Chief Prosecutor Md Aminul Islam told journalists this today, Tuesday.

The NCB is the central liaison and coordinating agency between Interpol and each of its member countries. The NCB is based at Bangladesh Police Headquarters. It works to exchange information on international criminals and fugitives and facilitate their arrest.