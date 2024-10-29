Election journey begins, circular for EC search committee soon: Asif Nazrul

Asif Nazrul said, there is no question of abolishing the death sentence in connection with the trial of the fascist government that killed thousands of students. There is no scope to expect any such decision.

Asif Nazrul said that Volker Turk has asked for the draft of the amendments to the International Crimes Tribunal. "We will give them the draft," he said.

The accused persons in the International Crimes Tribunal will be given all legal rights, Asif Nazrul said. He said that the UN has asked for Bangladesh's human rights commission to be strengthened. In reply to a question of the journalists, Asif Nazrul said, if the government wants, it will avail forensic or technical support from the UN. Justice will be done. There will be no injustice. There will be no injustice as in the past.

Earlier, after the meeting with Asif Nazrul, Volker Turk told journalists they had discussed establishing the rule of law and human rights. The two issues were linked. He said they had discussed ensuring human rights by means of the reforms that the interim government had undertaken.