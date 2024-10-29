Election journey begins, circular for EC search committee soon: Asif Nazrul
Law advisor Asif Nazrul has said that the journey towards the 13th Jatiya Sangsad election has begun. He said, a search committee to form the election commission has been formed. Once the chief advisor signs the papers, a circular will be issued today, Tuesday, or tomorrow, Wednesday.
The advisor was speaking to the media after a meeting with the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Turk, at the secretariat today, Tuesday. He said once the search committee is formed, the election commission will be formed.
Asif Nazrul said, there is no question of abolishing the death sentence in connection with the trial of the fascist government that killed thousands of students. There is no scope to expect any such decision.
Asif Nazrul said that Volker Turk has asked for the draft of the amendments to the International Crimes Tribunal. "We will give them the draft," he said.
The accused persons in the International Crimes Tribunal will be given all legal rights, Asif Nazrul said. He said that the UN has asked for Bangladesh's human rights commission to be strengthened. In reply to a question of the journalists, Asif Nazrul said, if the government wants, it will avail forensic or technical support from the UN. Justice will be done. There will be no injustice. There will be no injustice as in the past.
Earlier, after the meeting with Asif Nazrul, Volker Turk told journalists they had discussed establishing the rule of law and human rights. The two issues were linked. He said they had discussed ensuring human rights by means of the reforms that the interim government had undertaken.
Turk said, "The fact-finding committee is investigating the killings of July." He said that they are giving due importance to the matter and that their headquarters were overseeing the entire matter.
Replying to a question as to whether Awami League would be able to contest in the next election or not, Asif Nazrul said, "A political party has killed thousands of people, has maimed thousands. Their leader is still talking about terrorist activities from outside the country, sitting in another country and threatening action against 287 persons. She is accused in mass killing. I doubt if people will accept their contesting in the election before they are placed on trial."
The law advisor said, "Just imagine, even after carrying out this mass killing, she is issuing threats. She calls our leaders 'teen gangs'. It is for the people to decide whether this party should have political rights or not."
In reply to another question, Asif Nazrul said, "The UN has called for revoking the death sentence worldwide. But only a few countries have revoked this. This is their commitment and they will speak about this. No government in the past revoked the death sentence either."