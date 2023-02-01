Destination countries must ‘sanction human rights perpetrators’ against Bangladeshi migrant workers

The UN Special Rapporteur on the rights of migrants, Felipe González Morales, on Tuesday said destination countries – most of them in the Middle East – must take an active role in “investigating and sanctioning perpetrators of human rights violations” against Bangladeshi migrant workers.

At the same time, Bangladesh should continue reinforcing its consular services, he added.

"Bangladesh must step up efforts to strengthen regulation of the migrant recruitment system to protect migrant workers against exploitation and abuses," the UN Rapporteur told reporters at a press conference in Dhaka at the end of a 10-day official visit to Bangladesh.