‘They hand you a weapon and say you don’t have to fight, just move back and forth’

Mohammad Ali Hasan Sohel, from Goalanda upazila in Rajbari, is now in a hospital in Penza, a city about 700 kilometres from Moscow, the Russian capital. He has been receiving treatment there for one month and 10 days. Prothom Alo spoke to him over a video call yesterday, Wednesday.

Breaking down in tears during the conversation, Ali Hasan said, “Nobody wants a life like this. This is no life at all. I contacted the Bangladesh embassy, and they said they would try to help once I recover. But if I recover, they will send me back to the battlefield.”

Ali Hasan further said, “I don’t know whether I will be able to stand on my feet again within another year. I spend all my time praying to return home. Please, do whatever you can to rescue me and send me back to my family.”

Thirty people travelled to Russia together on 7 May to work as construction workers. Their families told Prothom Alo that they did not get the jobs they had been promised after arriving. Instead, they were sent to fight for Russia through deception.

At least 20 of them have died so far, while six remain on the battlefield. Two escaped from hospitals and returned to Bangladesh. The other two, admitted to separate hospitals, have appealed to be brought home.