Prothom Alo wins more international feathers in its cap

Prothom Alo has won five awards in four categories of the South Asian Digital Media Awards. The awards were presented on Thursday, the first day of the two-day Digital Media India 2020 conference being held in New Delhi, India. Top digital media companies of South Asia are participating in this conference.

Prothom Alo has won one gold, two silver and two bronze awards in this event organised by the international media institution WAN-IFRA. On 30 January this year, 36 awards in 13 categories were announced for 17 of 130 media platforms in South Asia. This was the seventh award event organisation by WAN-IFRA.