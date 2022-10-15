'Whimsical' development at Jahangirnagar University

After the beginning of the project work in 2019, an allegation was raised that a big amount of 'toll' had been provided to Chhatra League leaders through the intervention of the then vice chancellor so that the construction work was not hampered.
However, vice chancellor Farzana Islam in a press conference on 1 October 2019 denied the allegation. On the day, Chhatra League central president Rejwanul Haque Chowdhury and general secretary Golam Rabbani were removed from their posts.
'Whimsical' project
Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) approved the further development project of Jahangirnagar University in November 2018.
As per circular of the planning ministry, there is no scope to appoint the project director before the approval of the project. However, the university administration mentions name of Nasir Uddin as project director in the development project proposal (DPP) ahead of the approval.
Nasir Uddin is acting director of the university's planning and development office. About the matter he said, "In accordance with the PPR, there is a rule that official having experience of formulating planning and implementation can be appointed as the project director. I have been appointed as I have the overall experience of the project."
According to the circular of the planning ministry, after approval of a project worth Tk 500 million or more, the ministry or the department will form a committee to appoint a project director. This committee will finalise the appointment of the project director. However, in this project, director has been appointed without formation of the committee.
As per DPP, only one consulting firm is supposed to be appointed for making design and monitoring the work. But, more than one consulting firm has been engaged.
Implementation, Monitoring and Evaluation Department (IMED) in a report last year said the project implementation authorities have appointed four consulting firm although they are supposed to appoint one consulting firm in accordance with approved DPP.
Under the same work order, alongside the main consulting firm, the work is being done by Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) as specialised organisation.
About the matter, project director Nasir Uddin said more than one consulting firm has been appointed out of necessity. All people concerned have been apprised.
But IMED in its report opined that the secondary and higher education division should look into the matter that PPR has not been followed in appointing the consulting firm.
As per open tender process of PPR-2008, at least 28 days are supposed to be given for submission of tender after the publication of advertisement in the newspaper.
But for the development project of Jahangirnagar University, advertisement for tender was published on 3 May 2019. The collection of tender and submission was fixed till 28 May.
At the time, contractors alleged tender schedules were not available in Agrani Bank during the first 14 days after the publication of circular. It is a rule that the interested contractors will be able to collect tenders paying fixed amount of money without any application. However, the project director set a condition that tenders have to be collected from Agrani Bank after taking his permission, which is a violation of PPR.
*This report, originally published in Prothom Alo print and online editions, has been rewritten in English by Rabiul Islam and Nourin Ahmed Monisha