'Whimsical' development at Jahangirnagar University

A development project is being implemented at a cost of about Tk 15 billion in Jahangirnagar University.

Many, however, termed the development 'whimsical' as allegations of irregularities have been raised while Public Procurement Rules (PPR) has not been followed. Moreover, buildings are being constructed flouting the master plan and trees are being cut down.

A project title 'further development project' was undertaken to construct 21 infrastructures at a cost of Tk 14.45 billion in the university.

Under the project, residential buildings for students, teachers, officials and employees, an administrative building, an extension of academic building and sports complex are being built.

Under the project to be completed in three phases, construction of six residential buildings--three for boys and three for girls-- is about to be completed. The construction of 14 establishments was inaugurated on 8 June although the construction of all infrastructures was supposed to be completed by March.

The tenure of the project has been extended till December 2024. There is a fear of rising cost as the price of construction materials is soaring.