Army Chief joins Annual COs’ and OCs’ Conference Corps of Signals in Jashore
Chief of Army Staff General Waker-Uz-Zaman today called upon the members of the Corps of Signals to be ready to face the tough challenges of the 21st century by acquiring capabilities through modern and time-befitting training.
Addressing the Annual COs’ and OCs’ Conference Corps of Signals at Signals Training Center and School (STC&S) at Jashore Cantonment as the chief guest, he mentioned about glorious heritage of the Corps of Signals and its contribution to the service of the country.
Besides, during the exchange of views with the officers of the Corps of Signals, Waker-Uz-Zaman highlighted various issues including technical development, research, professional skill enhancement and future plans of the Corps.
Senior military officers of Army Headquarters, commanders of all signals brigades of Bangladesh Army were present on the occasion, among others, according to an ISPR release.
Apart from this, the army chief laid the foundation stone of 500-bed Army Medical College Hospital, Jashore at Jessore Cantonment.
Once constructed, the hospital will play a significant role in providing better treatment to the retired army personnel and their families side by side producing skilled doctors, the release added.
GOC, ARTDOC; GOC, 55 Infantry Division, senior military officers of Army Headquarters, Army Medical College, Jashore Principal, Chief Executive Officer, faculties, students and army personnel of various ranks were present, among others.