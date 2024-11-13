Army Chief joins Annual COs’ and OCs’ Conference Corps of Signals in Jashore

Chief of Army Staff General Waker-Uz-Zaman today called upon the members of the Corps of Signals to be ready to face the tough challenges of the 21st century by acquiring capabilities through modern and time-befitting training.

Addressing the Annual COs’ and OCs’ Conference Corps of Signals at Signals Training Center and School (STC&S) at Jashore Cantonment as the chief guest, he mentioned about glorious heritage of the Corps of Signals and its contribution to the service of the country.

Besides, during the exchange of views with the officers of the Corps of Signals, Waker-Uz-Zaman highlighted various issues including technical development, research, professional skill enhancement and future plans of the Corps.