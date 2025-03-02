Chief Adviser stresses documenting atrocities committed by past regime

Muhammad Yunus said this when Gwyn Lewis, the United Nations Resident Coordinator in Bangladesh, and Huma Khan, the Senior Human Rights Adviser at the UN Resident Coordinator’s Office in Bangladesh, called on him at the State Guest House Jamuna in the capital.

Resident Coordinator Lewis said the UN was ready to provide technical support and help the people of Bangladesh build their capacity in this regard.

“This is the process of healing and establishing truth,” Lewis said.

The Chief Adviser thanked the UN for its fact-finding report on human rights violations and abuses related to the protests of July and August 2024 in Bangladesh.