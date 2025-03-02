Chief Adviser stresses documenting atrocities committed by past regime
Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus Sunday stressed documenting all atrocities committed during the regime of ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina, including the crackdown on protesters at Shapla Chattar, police brutality against protesters after the verdict against Delwar Hossain Sayeedi, and extrajudicial killings over the years.
“There is a need for proper documentation of all atrocities committed against the people of this country. Unless this documentation is done, it is difficult to know the truth and ensure justice,” the Chief Adviser remarked.
Muhammad Yunus said this when Gwyn Lewis, the United Nations Resident Coordinator in Bangladesh, and Huma Khan, the Senior Human Rights Adviser at the UN Resident Coordinator’s Office in Bangladesh, called on him at the State Guest House Jamuna in the capital.
Resident Coordinator Lewis said the UN was ready to provide technical support and help the people of Bangladesh build their capacity in this regard.
“This is the process of healing and establishing truth,” Lewis said.
The Chief Adviser thanked the UN for its fact-finding report on human rights violations and abuses related to the protests of July and August 2024 in Bangladesh.
“We are very happy to see the UN has published the report. It came on time. It was not an easy task,” he said.
Resident Coordinator Lewis informed the Chief Adviser that the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Turk, will brief the member states about its findings on 5 March during the 55th session of the Human Rights Council.
The resident coordinator hoped that the upcoming visit of UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to Bangladesh will bring the Rohingya crisis back to global attention amid dwindling aid supply.
“We are very worried about the money situation,” she said, adding that every month, 15 million US dollars are needed just to ensure food supply for Rohingyas, and they are added with other basic needs.
UN Secretary-General Guterres will visit Bangladesh from 13 to 16 March.