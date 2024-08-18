Indian media, responsible persons join the fray of spreading communal disinformation about Bangladesh

Some mainstream media of India and responsible persons are also spreading rumors on communal attacks in Bangladesh, reveals a report of Rumor Scanner, a fact checking website based in Bangladesh.

Rumor Scanner’s Investigation Unit has identified 50 accounts on X that have been actively spreading communal narratives by sharing images, videos, and information related to recent events in Bangladesh.

At least one post from each of these accounts has been found to promote communal misinformation and disinformation, reports Rumor Scanner in a study titled ‘Surge of Communal Misinformation on X During Bangladesh’s Political Crisis’.

From 5 to 13 August, posts shared by those 50 accounts were viewed over 154 million times. Rumor Scanner revealed that 72 per cent of the accounts spreading fake and misleading information claimed to be based in India. Among the account holders are several responsible individuals, and even mainstream media outlets in India that have propagated some of this false information.