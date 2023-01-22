Metro rail to operate until 5:00 pm today

The metro rail will transport passengers between Agargaon and Uttara until 5:00 pm today, Sunday, to ensure the smooth movement of devotees attending the second phase of Biswa Ijtema.

The rail service generally remains available for four hours, from 8:00 am to 12:00 pm, a day. This is the first time when the metro rail is running for nine hours a day, said the Dhaka Mass Transit Company (DMTCL).