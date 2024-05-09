Squadron leader killed in BAF aircraft crash in Chattogram
A squadron leader has died as a training aircraft of Bangladesh Air Force crashed in Karnaphuli river in Chattogram on Thursday morning. Another injured pilot is undergoing treatment at hospital.
Patenga police station’s officer in charge Kabirul Islam told Prothom Alo that the two pilots jumped from the aircraft with parachutes as it caught fire. They were rescued from Karnaphuli river and admitted to BNS Patenga Hospital. Squadron leader Asim Jawad died at around 12 in the noon while undergoing treatment there. Injured wing commander Suhan is undergoing treatment at medical squadron of Zahurul Haque base.
Chattogram airport’s director group captain Taslim Ahmed told Prothom Alo that the accident occurred when the training aircraft took off from BAF’s Zahurul Haque base at around 10:30am.
Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said the BAF’s YAK 130 training aircraft crashed in Patenga due to technical glitches.
Chittagong Port’s secretary Omar Faruque said a drive is being conducted in Karnaphuli river to retrieve the aircraft.
He told Prothom Alo that Air Force and Navy personnel are conducting the rescue drive.
Omar Faruque said activities of the port are not being hindered due to the accident.