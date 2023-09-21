Bangladesh-Myanmar visa exemption reinstated

The article-2 on visa exemption for diplomatic and official passport holders of Bangladesh and Myanmar under the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on visa services between the two countries has been reinstated, stated a press release.

Bangladesh ambassador to Myanmar Md Monwar Hossain in the recent weeks has been pursuing relevant authorities of Myanmar for the resumption of visa exemption services. Finally, Myanmar has agreed to resume the relevant provision on 14 September 2023.