Bangladesh-Myanmar visa exemption reinstated

The article-2 on visa exemption for diplomatic and official passport holders of Bangladesh and Myanmar under the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on visa services between the two countries has been reinstated, stated a press release.
Bangladesh ambassador to Myanmar Md Monwar Hossain in the recent weeks has been pursuing relevant authorities of Myanmar for the resumption of visa exemption services. Finally, Myanmar has agreed to resume the relevant provision on 14 September 2023.
Foreign offices of both the countries have completed necessary formalities for the reinstatement of the MOU. Bangladesh Embassy in Yangon through a diplomatic communication conveyed the consent of the Bangladesh Government to Myanmar.
The article-2 of the said MOU signed in 2004, was temporarily suspended unilaterally by Myanmar side on 28 March 2020 as a precautionary restriction measure to control Covid-19 pandemic.
Under this MOU, diplomatic and official passport holders of both the countries will be allowed to travel in each other’s territory for a maximum period of 90 days without visa requirement.
The reinstatement of the MOU will not only facilitate official visits but also strengthen the existing bilateral relations between the two countries.