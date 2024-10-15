Govt to hold dialogues with political parties on Saturday
The council of advisers of the interim government will hold dialogues with political parties on Saturday on continuation of its new round of political dialogue aiming to advance the state reform works.
"On Saturday next, dialogues will be held with some other political parties to discuss how the reform process can be advanced and their (political parties) opinions will be sought to this end," chief adviser's deputy press secretary Abul Kalam Azad Majumder told a press briefing at Foreign Service Academy on Tuesday evening.
Azad said Gano Forum, Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), Jatiyatabadi Samamona Jote, 12-parties, Jatiya Mukti Council, Labour Party, Jatiya Party (Andalib) and some other political parties will join the dialogues on Saturday.
On 5 October 2024, the government initiated a new round of political dialogue with the political parties, while Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and some major political parties attended the dialogues on that day.
Chief adviser's press secretary Safiqul Alam was present at the press briefing.