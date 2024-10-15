Govt to hold dialogues with political parties on Saturday

The council of advisers of the interim government will hold dialogues with political parties on Saturday on continuation of its new round of political dialogue aiming to advance the state reform works.

"On Saturday next, dialogues will be held with some other political parties to discuss how the reform process can be advanced and their (political parties) opinions will be sought to this end," chief adviser's deputy press secretary Abul Kalam Azad Majumder told a press briefing at Foreign Service Academy on Tuesday evening.