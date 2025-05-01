End police misuse at state level, ensure political neutrality: Eminent citizens
Eminent citizens on Thursday called for an end to the misuse of police power at state level.
They also called for the establishment of a politically neutral police force to ensure it becomes a true ‘people’s police’.
They expressed these views at the ‘Police in Citizens' Thoughts’ session, held at Rajarbagh Police Lines as part of Police Week 2025.
Speakers at the event emphasised that the police force was originally formed as a state apparatus and, as a result, has historically failed to serve as a people-oriented institution.
They said the force has often been used for political purposes, particularly to suppress dissent, leading to public distrust.
“The police must be freed from political influence to become a force for the people,” they said.
Among the speakers were educationist Dr. Salimullah Khan, New Age Editor Nurul Kabir, and Acting Chairman of the Department of Peace and Conflict Studies at Dhaka University, Dr. Sajjad Siddiqui.
Former police chiefs attending the session acknowledged that despite being given independence, the force has often been misused for personal gain and political interests. They stressed that the police must take the lead in transforming itself into a politically neutral, citizen-serving institution.
Inspector General of Police (IGP) Baharul Alam, in his remarks, said that moral strength—not force—is the greatest weapon.
He called for collective support in the journey toward a more ethical and people-friendly police force.