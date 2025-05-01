End police misuse at state level, ensure political neutrality: Eminent citizens

Eminent citizens on Thursday called for an end to the misuse of police power at state level.

They also called for the establishment of a politically neutral police force to ensure it becomes a true ‘people’s police’.

They expressed these views at the ‘Police in Citizens' Thoughts’ session, held at Rajarbagh Police Lines as part of Police Week 2025.

Speakers at the event emphasised that the police force was originally formed as a state apparatus and, as a result, has historically failed to serve as a people-oriented institution.

They said the force has often been used for political purposes, particularly to suppress dissent, leading to public distrust.