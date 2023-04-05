Japanese 'Manga' comic book on Bangabandhu unveiled

To commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Bangladesh-Japan friendship, a comic book on the struggling life of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman has been unveiled.
The cover of the book titled “Father of the Nation Bangabandhu” was unveiled at a hotel in the capital on Wednesday.
Foreign minister AK Abdul Momen was present as the chief guest while Japanese ambassador to Bangladesh Iwama Kiminori was present as the special guest.
Professor Fakhrul Alam, director of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Research Institute for Peace and Liberty, University of Dhaka presented the keynote paper.
The book has been jointly written by ME Chowdhury Shamim, founder and president of Scholars Bangladesh Society, and Yemoto Kietta, chief executive of Shine Partners Corporation Japan. The book has been published by NRB Scholars Publishers Limited.
The book depicts the long struggle of Bangabandhu for the independence of Bangladesh, and his colourful life in this Japanese Manga form. At the same time, the book described the birth of Bangladesh and the contribution of the Father of the Nation to the independence of Bangladesh.
By reading this book, readers will get to know the story of Bangladesh and the contribution of the Father of the Nation in the emergence of Bangladesh, said the foreign minister.
Prof Fakhrul Alam in his keynote speech said the book has been published in three languages - Bangla, English and Japanese.
The publication of a book on Bangabandhu in Japan's popular Manga form will further strengthen the friendly relations between Bangladesh and Japan, he said.
This is the first book in Manga form in the history of Bangladesh. Bangla Academy will take initiative to publish such books, said Director General of Bangla Academy Muhammad Nurul Huda.
"Japan is our long-tested friend and has been helping us in our development since the birth of Bangladesh. So the book has been published in Manga to express gratitude to Japan,” said Golam Mohammad Alamgir, chairman of Max Group and president of BUET Graduates' Club.
"It is very meaningful and instructive that children will get to know the story of Bangladesh's independence through Manga about the long struggle of Bangabandhu. The publication of the book in English, Bengali and even Japanese has given Japanese children the opportunity to know. This initiative will deepen the Japanese perception of Bangladesh's independence,” said Ambassador Iwama Kiminori.
“On 10 February 1972, Japanese recognition of independent sovereign Bangladesh is the occasion of this publication. From 14 to 18 October 1973, Prime Minister Sheikh Mujibur Rahman visited Japan, accompanied by his 16-year-old daughter Sheikh Rehana and youngest son Sheikh Russel, who turned 10 on his arrival in Japan,” the ambassador said.
He said that during Bangabandhu's visit, the Japanese people strongly supported the necessity of Bangladesh’s independence.
“Recalling their experiences in 1945, they expressed deep sympathy for war-torn Bangladesh,” he said.
“Bangabandhu opened the door of cooperation and friendship between the two countries. We have come forward to implement many projects, including the Jamuna Bridge, with his ambitious goal. This publication has set a new milestone in the field of Japan-Bangladesh relations and cooperation,” added Kiminori.
ME Chowdhury Shamim, founder and president of Scholars Bangladesh Society, said that the book is the first part of a five-part book written and painted in Japanese Manga pose.
“An animated movie will be made this year with the first part of this book. Fifty years (1972-2022) of Bangladesh-Japan friendship has been published in this book, which combines the thoughts of Bangabandhu by two writers of the two countries,” he said.