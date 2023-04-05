Japanese 'Manga' comic book on Bangabandhu unveiled

To commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Bangladesh-Japan friendship, a comic book on the struggling life of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman has been unveiled.

The cover of the book titled “Father of the Nation Bangabandhu” was unveiled at a hotel in the capital on Wednesday.

Foreign minister AK Abdul Momen was present as the chief guest while Japanese ambassador to Bangladesh Iwama Kiminori was present as the special guest.

Professor Fakhrul Alam, director of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Research Institute for Peace and Liberty, University of Dhaka presented the keynote paper.

The book has been jointly written by ME Chowdhury Shamim, founder and president of Scholars Bangladesh Society, and Yemoto Kietta, chief executive of Shine Partners Corporation Japan. The book has been published by NRB Scholars Publishers Limited.