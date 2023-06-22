Bangladesh needs $10b annually to import primary fuel: CPD

Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD) at a seminar on Thursday said Bangladesh will have to spend $10 billion annually to import primary fuel for operation of the power plants.

The country will need $833 million every month, stated the think tank.

“This cost will go up to $20 billion in 2025 as the government has been pursuing an import-dependent energy policy,” said eminent energy expert Izaj Hossain while addressing the seminar.

CPD organised the seminar titled ‘Challenges in the Energy and Power Sector. Can the proposed National Budget address those Challenges?’ at a hotel in the city, reports UNB.