Khaleda Zia at risk, must be taken abroad for treatment: Medical board

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
A press conference is organised to disclose the condition of Khaleda Zia on Monday morning.
Coordinator of medical board constituted for Khaleda Zia's treatment, physician SM Siddique has said her life is in danger.

He said Khaleda Zia with her present condition cannot be taken home.

The physicians at the hospital have done everything possible in their capacity.

Now Khaleda Zia has to be taken abroad and then she may survive, Siddique added.

BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia has been undergoing treatment since 9 August at the Evercare Hospital. Her medical board organised a press conference at the hospital to disclose her physical condition on Monday.

FM Siddique said, "Water has accumulated in her liver. That water is falling. Her liver has been injected. She should be taken abroad to improve her condition."

