Khaleda Zia’s health: Medical board to address media conference Monday

The medical board formed for the treatment of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) chairperson Khaleda Zia has convened a media conference to inform people about the health condition of the former prime minister.
The conference will be held at the auditorium of the 11th floor of Evercare Hospital in Dhaka at 9:00 am Monday.
Meanwhile, speaking to Prothom Alo, several members of the medical board said the health condition of Khaleda Zia remained unchanged. She has been admitted at the hospital for over two months. Khaleda Zia was admitted to the hospital on 9 August.
The BNP chairperson’s personal physician AZM Zahid Hossain on Sunday told Prothom Alo that Khaleda Zia's liver transplantation is essential but this is not possible in the country. As a result it is not being possible to provide her proper medical care.
Zahid Hossain stated as it is not being possible to provide 78-year-old Khaleda Zia proper medical care, her heart and kidney complexities have been increasing due to liver cirrhosis. There is no symptom of improvement. At one time she feels better, at the very next moment her health deteriorates.
Several members of the medical board informed Prothom Alo that newer complexities are appearing everyday as her liver’s main problem is not being treated properly. They have been trying hard to stop the appearance of new symptoms and further deterioration.
The medical board has long been advising Khaleda Zia’s treatment abroad for liver transplantation.
As per the advice of the medical board for her better treatment, Khaleda Zia’s younger brother Shamim Iskandar on 25 September filed an application to the home ministry seeking permission to send the BNP chairperson abroad releasing her permanently. But the government rejected the appeal.
Now the BNP has been observing different programmes demanding Khaleda Zia be sent abroad.
Khaleda Zia was imprisoned on 8 February 2018 after being convicted in two cases. The former prime minister was in jail for over two years.
Khaleda Zia, convicted in the Zia Orphanage and Zia Charitable Trust corruption cases, was released on 25 March 2020 by the government postponing her conviction on conditions through an executive order.
Since then the government has been extending her release by postponing her conviction every six months.
The home ministry issued a notification on 12 September postponing her conviction and extending her release by six months more.
Khaleda Zia has been undergoing treatment at the Evercare Hospital in Dhaka. Her family wants to take abroad for better treatment.